Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stephens

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,956 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,604,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.