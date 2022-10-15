Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stephens

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.
Simply Good Foods Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.