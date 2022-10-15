Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $40.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.56.
Simply Good Foods Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
