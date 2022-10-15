Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Sino United Worldwide Consolidated alerts:

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.