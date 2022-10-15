Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SUIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
