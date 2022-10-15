Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading 10% Higher

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 103,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 130,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.24 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

