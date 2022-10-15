SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SITC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

