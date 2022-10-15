SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SITC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.35.
SITE Centers Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.61.
SITE Centers Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.