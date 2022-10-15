SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $78.38

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.38, but opened at $73.70. SiTime shares last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 2,628 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

SiTime Trading Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,204. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Amundi bought a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

