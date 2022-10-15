Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSLX opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. The company had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 788.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 444,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 394,000 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

