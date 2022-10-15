SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKGRU. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,352,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,028,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,980,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,976,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,152,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKGRU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,192. SK Growth Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

