Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,106,700 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 4,349,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 478.0 days.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVKEF. Barclays upped their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 96 to SEK 97 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 95 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

