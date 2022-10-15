SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,302. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $900.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.80.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SkyWest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in SkyWest by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in SkyWest by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

