Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $99.00 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

