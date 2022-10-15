SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.38

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 186864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

SMC Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

