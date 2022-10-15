Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 27,528,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,776,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,195,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,517.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Snap by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

