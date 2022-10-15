Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Lifted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.4% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $680,165,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $152.38 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

