Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Trading Down 5.9%

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 170.34 and last traded at 170.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at 181.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sofina Société Anonyme from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Sofina Société Anonyme alerts:

Sofina Société Anonyme Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is 200.00.

Sofina Société Anonyme Company Profile

Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, and LBO investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sofina Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sofina Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.