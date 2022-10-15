Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) PT Lowered to €26.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($40.82) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STWRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

