SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Cut by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $67,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $53,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $193.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.