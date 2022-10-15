Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Short Interest Up 45.2% in September

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,089,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,700,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,089,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,700,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,178,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,322.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $91,322.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,216 shares of company stock valued at $458,823 and have sold 1,400,000 shares valued at $9,527,500. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
Solid Power Price Performance
Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
See Also
