Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,096.06

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,096.06 ($13.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($12.08). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.32), with a volume of 13,507 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,091.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,534.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $6.25. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

In related news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards acquired 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,025 ($12.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,997.75 ($24,163.55).

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

