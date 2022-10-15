Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Down 64.7% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. 3,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
