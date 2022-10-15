Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Down 64.7% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. 3,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

