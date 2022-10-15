Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,440 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.2% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

