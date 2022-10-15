Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.2% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VYM opened at $97.45 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.