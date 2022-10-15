Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT) Short Interest Up 268.8% in September

Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 268.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Southport Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 540,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.88% of Southport Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Southport Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PORT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122. Southport Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

