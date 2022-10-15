Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. 81,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.