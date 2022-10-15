Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.06.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %
LUV stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
