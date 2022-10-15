Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.06.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

LUV stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.