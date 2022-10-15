Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.99. Spark Networks shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 67,571 shares.

Spark Networks Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

About Spark Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.9% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 187,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 45,956 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 329,105 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

