SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.78

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,860,000 after buying an additional 686,555 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,349.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 103,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.