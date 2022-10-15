SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.13

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.13 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 35333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

