SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $152.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

