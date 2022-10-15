SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $448,000. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $4,473,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.28. 136,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,641. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

