Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

