Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.