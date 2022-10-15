Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.69.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire Global by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

