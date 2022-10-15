Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Spok in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Spok Stock Performance

SPOK opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Spok has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.46.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.34%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 139,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,442.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 809,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,038.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spok news, Director Randy Hyun acquired 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,157.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 139,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $1,018,442.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 809,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,038.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 319,848 shares of company stock worth $2,329,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Spok by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

See Also

