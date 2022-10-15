SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Down 58.8% in September

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 196,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

