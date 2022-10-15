SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.65

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 83995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRH Total Return Fund (STEW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.