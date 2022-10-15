SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.65

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 83995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SRH Total Return Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:STEW Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 196,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.