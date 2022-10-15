SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after buying an additional 4,055,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,333,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,226,000. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.