SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.00

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.