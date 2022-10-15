ssv.network Price Hits $10.41 on Top Exchanges (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $10.41 or 0.00054606 BTC on exchanges. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $104.08 million and $2.23 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ssv.network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.47 or 0.27232158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010636 BTC.

About ssv.network

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.