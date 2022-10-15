St. Louis Trust Co Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.