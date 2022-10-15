St. Louis Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 3,463,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $58.08.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.