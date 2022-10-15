St. Louis Trust Co Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.79. 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

