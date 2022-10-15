Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.25.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

