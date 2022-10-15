Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Star Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Star Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SGU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $303.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Star Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.67.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Star Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 140,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

