Starcom (LON:STAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.34

Starcom plc (LON:STAR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.34 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.17). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 100,340 shares trading hands.

Starcom Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Starcom Company Profile

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

