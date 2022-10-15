Stargate Finance Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $60.74 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.81 or 0.27430641 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

