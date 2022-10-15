Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRT. TheStreet raised shares of Startek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.34 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Startek by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Startek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Startek by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

