Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 759,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Statera Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Statera Biopharma by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Statera Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Statera Biopharma by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Statera Biopharma by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Statera Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Statera Biopharma alerts:

Statera Biopharma Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 818,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,850. Statera Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Statera Biopharma Company Profile

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Statera Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Statera Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.