Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

SPLP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 1,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

