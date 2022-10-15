Steem Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.64 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Steem has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $88.58 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,140.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023307 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00268913 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00119881 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00734798 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00569609 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00256603 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
