STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $159.21

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $159.21 and last traded at $169.47, with a volume of 694113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $198,152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $108,682,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $64,585,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

